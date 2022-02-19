(WFSB) - Part of I-384 remains closed while State Police investigate a deadly crash.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-384 near the East Hartford-Manchester line.
Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others had to be taken to area hospitals.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
I-384 East is shut down between Exits 1 and 2 as part of the investigation and it is unclear when it's expected to reopen.
The circumstances surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
