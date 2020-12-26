FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a crash Christmas night in Franklin.
State Police said it happened around 7:45 on Rt. 32 in the area of Murphy Road.
It was later determined that a 2000 Acura Integra was traveling up Rt. 32 when the driver suddenly lost control and crossed into the opposite lane of travel, striking an oncoming 2006 Honda Accord.
The driver of the Acura, later identified as 24-year-old Raymond Hernandez of North Windham, was transported to Backus Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The two occupants in the Accord were also transported to Backus Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.
Part of Rt. 32 was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
State Police continue to investigate this crash.
