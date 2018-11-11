One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in East Lyme on Saturday night.
East Lyme Police and multiple crews responded to a two-car crash on Flanders Road on Saturday at about 11 p.m.
Police said upon arrival crews determined the driver of one of the cars involved was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and a passenger were taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.
Police have yet to release the identification of the person killed.
Police are encouraging those who witnessed this crash to contact the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.
