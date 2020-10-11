NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Road closures are in place after a deadly crash Sunday evening in Naugatuck.
Officials say two vehicles collided at the corner of Rt. 63 and Mill Street around 4:30 p.m.
Three occupants were involved in the crash.
One occupant died as a result of the crash, while the other two were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Rt. 63 is closed at Mill Street in between Porter Avenue and Allerton Farms Road.
