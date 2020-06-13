HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest following an early morning property damage incident.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, officers responded to 375 Farmington Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. to find that a vehicle had crashed into a residence.
Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Bloomfield resident Patrick Dunkley, on one count of reckless of driving, as well as other substance and gun-related charges.
No injuries were reported.
Lt. Cicero adds that one person was displaced as a result of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.