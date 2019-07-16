HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Apollo 11 astronauts launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida 50 years ago.
They embarked on a historic mission in which the first people walked on the moon.
Celebrations in honor of the achievement will happen across the country, including at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.
The launch happened on July 16, 1969. Four days later, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins successfully landed on the moon.
"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," Armstrong famously said.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, there will be an unveiling of a Connecticut flag at the Science Center which was donated by astronaut Dan Burbank.
Burbank said he took the flag to space on a mission to the International Space Station. It will be on permanent display in the Exploring Space Gallery of the Science Center.
Over the weekend, the center will celebrate the moon landing with "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition." The movie features never-before-seen footage. There will also be space trivia, live music and more during the event.
More information can be found on the Science Center's website here.
Elsewhere in the state starting Tuesday and running through Saturday, the Glastonbury Planetarium is presenting "Moon Shadows." It's a show that recaptures the excitement generated by the international race to the moon.
