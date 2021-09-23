GROTON FIRE, CT. (WFSB) - One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Sept. 23 home fire in Groton.
Around 6:42 p.m., the Groton Town Police Department responded to a call of a house fire with someone trapped inside.
When they arrived, they discovered the two-story home engulfed in flames.
One person was able to get out safely, but there was another person trapped inside.
Firefighters rescued the trapped person, and they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Multiple Fire Companies responded to the fire including Mystic, Noank, Poquonnock Bridge, and Sub Base Fire Departments. Mystic River and Groton
Ambulance crews along with Lawrence & Memorial Medics also responded to the scene.
A Salvation Army Mobile Canteen arrived on scene to assist first responders with food and beverages.
Fire Investigators from the Town of Groton Police Department and members of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit remained on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Anyone who may have information regarding this fire investigation is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.
