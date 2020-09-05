TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash Saturday in Tolland.
According to State Police, troopers assigned to Troop C in Tolland, along with Tolland firefighters, responded to Tolland Stage Road at the Exit 69 West on ramp to I-84 around 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.
One person was taken to an area hospital via LifeStar with unspecified injuries.
Part of Tolland Stage Road was closed as part of the investigation, but has since reopened.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.