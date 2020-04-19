MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Officials are investigating a vehicle fire that sent one person to the hospital.
Manchester Fire officials tell us they responded to an unspecified area of town around 7:50 Saturday night for a report of an auto fire.
Initial reports also stated that a party was trapped inside.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, officials stated that CT State Police troopers did pull the driver from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed and prior to firefighters arriving on scene.
That party was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
