HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning and left one male in critical condition.
Police say they responded to a Shotspotter activation of 17 rounds around 4:09 a.m. in the area of 2326 Main Street.
Officers found one male victim with several gunshot wounds still on scene.
A second victim with several gunshot wounds was taken to Saint Francis Hospital by private vehicle, said police.
Police discovered 17 bullet casings at the scene.
Police say a 33-year-old male is currently in critical condition and a 34-year-old male is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.