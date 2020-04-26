MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person is in custody and another suspect remains at large following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Manchester.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers responded to 219 Center Street around 3:40 p.m. for a report of an active assault where one person had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, officials located a 56-year-old male on the back steps of the residence suffering from a stab wound.
Police officers immediately began administering medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took over.
Lt. Shea says the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Witnesses told police that the suspect and other individuals that were involved in the incident had fled prior to when officials arrived on scene.
It was later determined that the victim had been arguing with 26-year-old John Blackshear outside of the residence.
The argument escalated to the point where Blackshear asked 18-year-old Jillian Holden to get him a knife.
Once Blackshear obtained the knife, he then proceeded to stab the victim.
Holden was located a short while later on Porter Street in Manchester.
She was then placed under arrest and taken to the Manchester Police Department for booking.
Holden is currently being held on $100,000 bond until her court appearance on Monday where she will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Interfering with an Officer
- Violation of a Protective Order
- Conspiracy to Commit Assault (First Degree)
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
Blackshear is still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Lt. Shea adds that the weapon believed to have been used to stab the victim has not been recovered.
This incident remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Blackshear is asked to contact either Detective James Graham at 860-645-5519, the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5510, or the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.
