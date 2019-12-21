EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- One person injured in a fire at an apartment complex in East Windsor on Friday evening.
Crews from multiple departments were called to a fire in the Mill Pond Apartments in the “T” building on Saturday evening.
Within 10 minutes, crews knocked the fire down and pulled one person from the building with burns, fire officials said.
Red Cross assisted in the relocation of the residents in building whose apartments were affected.
