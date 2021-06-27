BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Sunday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the scene of the incident near the 1000 block of Pembroke Street.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
AMR Ambulance was also requested to the scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.