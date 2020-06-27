BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport Saturday, police said.
Police say the victim was struck in the abdomen and the injury is non-life-threatening.
The stabbing took place on Fairfield Avenue near Ellsworth Street, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).
