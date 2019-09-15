HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One person is recovering after a daylight shooting in Hartford on Sunday.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero told Channel 3 the shooting took place on Campfield Ave. after 1 p.m.
Lt. Cicero said the victim, a man, is conscious and alert.
The suspect n the shooting as detained and the weapon has been recovered.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
