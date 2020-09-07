Hartford Shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after a person was shot early Monday morning.

Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that it happened in the area of 123 Huntington Street around 4:15.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

(1) comment

NOTTHEONE-a
NOTTHEONE-a

a shooting in Hartford, no way

