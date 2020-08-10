MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person was injured after being shot by an apparent juvenile early this morning.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Shea, preliminary reports indicate that a crash involving at least one vehicle occurred around 4 Monday morning in the area of Hartford Road.
An apparent witness saw the crash occur and went after the vehicle.
Lt. Shea says that the vehicle is believed to be stolen and apparently occupied by four juveniles.
At some point after the crash, two of the juveniles entered a Mobil gas station in the area of Palm Street and were confronted by the clerk.
An apparent struggle ensued inside the gas station between one of the juveniles and another party.
One the juveniles then let off several shots with at least one of the bullets striking a nearby resident.
Lt. Shea stated that the shooting victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The four juveniles fled the scene in, what is believed to be, a white Acura with unknown plates.
Investigators are still processing the scene and will release more information at a later time.
