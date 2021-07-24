One injured in East Berlin car crash

One injured in East Berlin car crash

 One injured in East Berlin car crash

EAST BERLIN, Ct. (WFSV) - One person was injured in an East Berlin car crash on July 24.

A car went off the road and hit a power pole.

Eversource was called to the scene to removed all hazards.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.