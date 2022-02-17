HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 34-year-old man was injured in a parking lot shooting at the Dixwell Social Lounge in the early morning on February 17.
Officers with the Hamden Police Department saw several cars flee the lot.
When they checked the lot, they found ballistic evidence and a stolen handgun.
Later, the 34-year-old man was brought to a local hospital in a private car with a gun shot wound to his foot.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4037.
