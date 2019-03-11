LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A fast moving fire destroyed a house in Lyme Monday afternoon.
Mutual aid from Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and surrounding towns battled the flames on Joshuatown Road at Brockway Ferry Road.
State police confirm first responders helped remove tenants from the small home.
One person was injured, according to officials at the scene.
A smoke column could be seen from as far away as New London.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.