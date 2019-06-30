EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in East Haven on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Russo Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The rider suffered a serious injury and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.
The crash prompted police to close a section of Russo Avenue, between Strong Street and John Street, as the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (Regional Accident Reconstruction Team) investigate.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
