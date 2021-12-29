NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – One person was injured in a Dec. 29 Norwich fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to a kitchen fire at 8:16 p.m. on Prospect Street.
When they arrived, they found heavy fire blowing out of the rear and side windows extending up the second floor and into the roof.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Mohegan Tribe provided a FAST team and all Norwich Volunteers assisted on scene and provided citywide coverage.
While the fire damage was contained to the first floor, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.
The Red Cross is helping seven displaced residents and one resident was treated for smoke inhalation.
The Norwich Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
