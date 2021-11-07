WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person was injured in a West Hartford fire.
Crews were called to a fire at 401 Prospect Ave. West Hartford.
When fire fighters were searching the building for occupants, they located a fire on the second floor.
All occupants had self-extricated, and crews were able to put out the flames.
One person was treated at the scene and take to a local hospital for minor burns.
Due to the smoke, fire, and water damage the home has been determined to be uninhabitable for the night and occupants will be staying with family.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire and the lead investigator is Assistant Chief Mike Sinsigalli.
West Hartford Fire said they appreciate the assistance of the WHPD, Eversource, and AMR for their assistance at the scene.
Additionally, they thanked Hartford and UCONN Fire for town coverage.
