WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – The Windham Center Fire Department (WCFD) responded to a rollover on Feb. 9, at 4:22 a.m.
A male was trapped inside.
Crews from WCFD, North Windham Fire Department, and South Windham Fire Department freed the man.
WCFD EMS, Willimantic Fire Department, and LifeStar also responded.
The occupant was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.