WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – The Windham Center Fire Department (WCFD) responded to a rollover on Feb. 9, at 4:22 a.m.

A male was trapped inside.

Crews from WCFD, North Windham Fire Department, and South Windham Fire Department freed the man.

WCFD EMS, Willimantic Fire Department, and LifeStar also responded.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

