WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what led up to a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.

Officials say the incident occurred at Toutant Airport on Bungay Hill Road around 2:15 p.m.

Three people were on board the helicopter.

It took crews close to an hour to extricate one occupant that was trapped inside.

The occupant was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with unspecified injuries.

State Police continue to investigate.

