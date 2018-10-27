One person was injured and six displaced after a large fire tore through a Torrington home on Friday night.
Upon arrival, crews were confronted with heavy fire in the 2 and a half story home on Linden Street just after 10 p.m., fire officials said.
Fire officials said crews battled the fire on the first floor while firefighters searched the home to ensure the occupants were out.
Four departments assisted to extinguish the fire which was under control by 10:52 p.m.
The Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.