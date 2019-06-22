HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One person was taken to the hospital and two people were displaced after a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford.
Crews responded to a fire on Chadwick Ave in Hartford on Saturday evening.
Hartford Fire Department Captain Shelly Carter told Channel 3 that crews were able to knock the fire down quickly without much damage to the apartment.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshals.
