WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 44 in Winsted Saturday.
The crash happened near the Mad River Dam past Route 183, dispatchers said.
The area has since reopened.
The crash happened around 1:48 p.m.
Two motorcycles and one motor vehicle were involved in the crash, police said.
Police say one of the motorcycle operators, Travis Madden, 34, of Winsted, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
Another motorcycle operator was taken to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.
The two occupants of the motor vehicle were treated at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for minor injuries.
Police say three motorcycles were traveling westbound on Norfolk Road. Two of the operators lost control for unknown reasons.
Madden struck the wire rope guard rail along the shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle then ricocheted off the guard wire before it was struck by a motor vehicle that was traveling in the eastbound lane.
The road was closed for about six hours for the on-scene investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Brandon Simmons at 860-379-2723.
