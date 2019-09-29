DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - State police say one person was killed and four were injured in a crash on I-95 in Darien Sunday morning.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash closed I-95 northbound near Exit 10. The area has since reopened.
Police say the vehicle veered into the grass while approaching the Exit 10 off ramp. The vehicle then struck a tree with its front end.
Officials said Victor Deleon, 19, of Norwalk, was killed in the crash.
Four people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
