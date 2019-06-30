FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed after police said a tree limb fell on his car from a strong storm that swept through the area leaving, hundreds in the dark.
Fairfield Police Lieutenant Robert Kalamaras told Channel 3 a 54-year-old man was killed in his vehicle on Sturges Highway during the storm on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Kalamaras said United Illuminating reported 560 Fairfield customers without power at about 10 p.m., and crews are working to repair downed lines from branches or winds.
Most roads were re-opened but some tree limbs or debris may be lining the roads, said Lt. Kalamaras.
Lt. Kalamaras said 6 people were injured when the deck on a home on Rhode Island Avenue collapsed.
The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
