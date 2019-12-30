COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A person was killed and a second person suffered serious burns in an overnight fire in Coventry, according to Police.
Police have identified the victims of the fire as Cecilia Brackett, who died as a result of her injuries, and Basil Brackett, who suffered burns and was transported to the Bridgeport burn unit.
Fire crews responded to Main Street for a reported structure fire at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday evening.
One person was found outside of the home with serious burns and was transported to Hartford Hospital.
Firefighters entered the home and found a second person who was removed from the home, Police said.
They were pronounced dead on scene.
The names of those involved have not been released at this time.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.
Main Street is open to traffic.
