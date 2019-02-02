NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are investigating after a person on a moped was killed after striking the back of an unoccupied, parked oil delivery truck.
Police crash the crash took place on Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, between Revere Street and Russell Street in New Haven.
The driver of the moped, a 58-year-old, New Haven resident was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The NHPD Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
Police are asking for those with information or those who may have witnessed the crash to call police at 203-946-6316.
