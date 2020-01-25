MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown Police are investigating a crash on Friday night that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Police say officers responded to a two-car crash on Washington Street in Middletown at 11:08pm on Friday night.
One vehicle was traveling westbound while the other eastbound before crossing over the middle lane and crashing into the other.
Middletown Fire, Hunter’s Ambulance and Middlesex Hospital Paramedics responded to the scene.
One of the drivers was treated on scene before being pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as Leticia Lennon, 38, of South Windsor.
The passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Middletown Fire and is currently in critical condition at Hartford Hospital for treatment.
The other vehicle contained a driver and two passengers. The individuals were also transported to Hartford Hospital where they are were treated for minor injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.
Witnesses are requested to contact Officer Passacantando at (860) 638-4063.
