Interstate 95 north was closed in Stratford on Oct. 14 because of a tractor trailer fire.

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north was closed in Stratford because of a tractor trailer fire.

One lane has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation said the truck burned between exits 32 and 33.

It was first reported just before 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

There's no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.

