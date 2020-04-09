BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – One lane of I-95 northbound in Branford has reopened following a tractor-trailer crash.
The highway was closed for a short time between exits 56 and 57.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
There is no word on any injuries at this time
Follow traffic updates here.
