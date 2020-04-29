ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- One lane has reopened on I-91 north in Cromwell after a deadly motorcycle crash.
State Police said the crash occurred around 1:38 p.m. between exits 22 and 23.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash at this time.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes while police investigate the crash.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
