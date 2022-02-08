DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local football coach will be laid to rest later this week.
32-year-old Sean Salisbury, a defensive backs coach for the Western Connecticut State University football team, died as a result of a single-car crash that happened Sunday on Mill Plain Road in Danbury.
"Coach Salisbury loved his players and was loved by his players as much as I have ever seen. He is going to be so missed within our football team. We want to wish his family our deepest sympathy and hope they truly understand what a tremendous impact he had on us as coaches and our players," head football coach Joe Loth stated.
Before coming to WestConn, Salisbury, a Simsbury native, spent three years at Plymouth State University, where he helped lead the Panthers to the 2017 MASCAC championship.
Salisbury served as the defensive coordinator for Coventry High School in Rhode Island for two years before eventually joining Coach Loth's staff in the Spring of 2020.
"Losing a member of our university family is always difficult. Sean will be greatly missed but certainly remembered for his outstanding work with our student athletes," said WCSU President Dr. John B. Clark.
One of his many skills was developing strong mentoring relationships with student-athletes.
A wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Tariffville.
Salisbury's funeral will be held the following day at 11 a.m., also at Trinity Episcopal Church.
