Only one Papa Gino’s restaurant remains in Connecticut, according to the pizzeria chain’s website after the company surprised employees and patrons with abrupt closures.
Channel 3 called the Willimantic Papa Gino’s located 95 Storrs Rd. on Sunday night to which an employee said the location is the only one open.
Channel 3 called 4 other Papa Gino’s in Connecticut, in New Britain, Vernon, Windsor Locks, and Waterford and heard an audio recording that stated:
“Thank you for calling Papa Gino’s. This restaurant is now permanently closed. Please check out Papa Gino’s dot com for a complete list of all our restaurant locations and enjoy 50 percent off your online pizzas with ‘Code 6840’ for a limited time. Thank you, and we look forward to serving you soon.”
According to the Associated Press, the company hasn't provided a full list of the closures and a company spokeswoman didn't immediately comment.
The Dedham, MA. based company previously said it had 150 stores. As of Sunday, its website only listed 97 locations, according to the Associated Press.
