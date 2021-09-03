FARFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Fairfield.
According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), Tazim Rahman was driving in the left lane of I-95, going southbound when he hit a woman who was crossing the highway.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her identity is not known at this time.
I-95 was closed near Exit 21 for around 3.5 hours while police investigated.
No other injuries were reported.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has information regarding the identity of the woman, please contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.
