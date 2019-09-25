MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Meriden Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to Lewis Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Police said one person was brought to the hospital, but did not say the extent of their injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Meriden police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.