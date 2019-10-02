Berlin, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after being hit by a car on Route 9 southbound in Berlin.
The highway was closed for almost six hours near exit 23 due to the crash, but reopened shortly before 4 p.m.
State Police are calling the person that was struck and killed a pedestrian, so it appears they may have been walking along the highway.
It is not clear why the person was on the highway at the time of the crash.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
The identity of the person has not been released.
Check here for traffic updates.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
