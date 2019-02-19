HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after two shooting incidents in Hartford Tuesday night.
Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 240 New Britain Ave.
According to police, a male in his 40s from Bristol was shot and brought to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The second shooting incident is in the area of Atwood Street and Ashley Street.
Police said the two incidents may be related, but that is still under investigation.
No other details were provided about either shooting.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
