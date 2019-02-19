HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are investigating the city's second homicide is less than 24 hours.
According to police, one person was killed after a drug-related shooting outside apartments on New Britain Avenue Tuesday night.
The shooting happened across the street from Trinity College.
Police said a male in his 40s from Bristol was shot and brought to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
"It's very clear at this time that this is drug related. There is marijuana located on scene here, substantial amounts, not for personal use," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
While police responded to the homicide, a second shooting incident was reported the area of Atwood Street and Ashley Street.
The victim in the second shooting was cooperating with police and is expected to survive.
"There's a potential these two crimes are related," Cicero said.
Police that, not just because the shooting happened just minutes apart, but they said it's because of the information the victim gave them.
Trinity College was not affected, but the school is continuing to monitor the situation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.
