BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a boating accident Sunday morning in Long Island Sound.
Officials said four people were rescued from a capsized boat in the Long Island Sound in Bridgeport Sunday morning.
Three people were transported to an area hospital while officials searched for a 4th.
Fire officials said the 4th person was located and transported to the hospital where he eventually died.
Emergency personnel first responded to the boat around 10:45 a.m.
Bridgeport Police and the Bridgeport Fire Department assisted the Coast Guard in rescuing three people from the vessel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.