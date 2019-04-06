Deadly crash on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday

Broad Street is closed between Russ Street and Park Street in Hartford following a deadly crash, said police.

 Rebecca Cashman

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead, and others in custody after a crash involving a stolen car crash on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday.

Broad Street remains closed between Russ Street and Park Street while police investigate. 

Police say the crash happened at Broad Street and Grand Street. 

Police arrested two suspects, and said, they are actively searching for more suspects who they believe were involved.

Officials say the road will be closed for several hours. They are advising drivers to avoid the area. 

Stay with Channel 3 for updates. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.