HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead, and others in custody after a crash involving a stolen car crash on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday.
Broad Street remains closed between Russ Street and Park Street while police investigate.
Police say the crash happened at Broad Street and Grand Street.
Police arrested two suspects, and said, they are actively searching for more suspects who they believe were involved.
Officials say the road will be closed for several hours. They are advising drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.