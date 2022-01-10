PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One person died in house fire in Plainfield on Monday around 3 a.m.
The fire occurred in a four-family building located at 107,109, 111 and 113 Sachem Dr. in the Central Village section of Plainfield.
Several neighboring fire departments responded to the scene.
The fire is under investigation by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Plainfield police 860-564-0804
