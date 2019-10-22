WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead in a fire that broke out at a home in Waterford.
Investigators were said to be on the scene on Jordan Terrace.
The fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m.
A neighbor going to work smelled the smoke and called for help.
Investigators entered the home just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The state fire marshal is also looking into what happened.
No other details were released.
