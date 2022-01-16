(WFSB) - A person passed away after a crash on I-395 in Norwich.
According to state police the accident happened on I-395 northbound in Norwich between exits 14 and 16.
Police confirm there is one fatality.
Connecticut State Police say the right lane is open.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
For all of your traffic alerts, stay with Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.