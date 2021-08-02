EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – One person has died in an apartment building fire that happened on Monday afternoon.
East Windsor police confirmed at least one person died in a fire that broke out in the Carousel Apartments building on Pleasant Street.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
This story is developing. Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
