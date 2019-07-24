BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person has died after a fire at a mobile home in Branford.
Crews are on the scene of the fire on Leetes Island Road Wednesday evening.
According to officials, one person was found dead inside the home shortly after arrival.
The identity of the person has not been released at this time.
Ronald Pothier is a neighbor in the area and saw firefighters battling the fire around 4 p.m.
"You have propane tanks and everything in that corner," Pothier said.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but another home caught on fire. A propane tank was near the home, but did not catch on fire.
Fire Chief Tom Mahoney said fires in these types of homes can quickly get out of hand.
"Some of the units here have been here for a long time. They have paneling, wood paneling, and once a fire gets going, it can become part of the fuel that spreads the fire," Mahoney said.
Neighbors say the victim didn't socialize much and stayed inside. It was neighbors, not the homeowner, that called 911 to report the fire.
State police are looking into things that may have prevented the victim from getting out.
"We don't know a lot about the individual. Neighbors said he was a relatively nice person, but they didn't know a lot about him," Mahoney said.
Since the victim lived alone, officials are having a hard time finding relatives, which is why the victim's identity is not being released.
State police are now in charge of working to find the cause of the fire.
